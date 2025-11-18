Anzali-Astara fastest, most cost-effective route to Russia: Gilan governor

Governor Gilan Province Hadi Haghshenas, in a meeting with Igor Babushkin, the head of Russia’s Astrakhan region, noted that Gilan is eager to see an increase in ship traffic between the ports of the two countries.

Haghshenas also highlighted the long-standing maritime relations between Iran and Russia and emphasized the dramatic growth in transport capacity over recent decades.

He also added that such growth would undoubtedly enhance economic cooperation and commercial ties between Gilan and Astrakhan.

Introducing Gilan’s economic potential, the governor highlighted the province’s strength in rice production, citrus fruits, and fisheries, noting that informational packages detailing these capabilities would be provided to the Russian delegation.

