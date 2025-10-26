Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey sign trilateral railway coop.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works under the Taliban announced that a trilateral agreement with Iran and Turkey has been signed to develop railway lines and enhance cargo transit.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesperson for the ministry, said the agreement was finalized on the sidelines of the 36th UIC Asia Pacific Regional Assembly in Turkey.

Under the memorandum, the development of the Khaf–Herat railway line up to Mazar-i-Sharif will be carried out, with the technical, financial, and human resources of all three countries mobilized to support the project.

