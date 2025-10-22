Iran’s oil minister visits Qatar to attend GECF meeting
News code : 1703640
Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has left Tehran for Doha to participate in the 27th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), scheduled to be held on Friday.
The meeting, which will take place on Thursday, marks the seventh time Qatar has hosted the GECF ministerial session, with the last one held in 2016.