Iran’s Semnan prov. exports 339k tons of goods in 9 months

Director General of Customs Office of Semnan province Morteza Hajiannejad emphasized that these products were exported from the customs offices of Semnan, Shahroud and Garmsar to 42 countries in world.

Some 339,000 tons of goods were exported from the customs offices of this province between March 21 and December 22, 2025, showing a nine percent and eight percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

