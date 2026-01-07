Abadan exports nearly 14K tons of agricultural products in March-December period

Naji Shahibzadeh said the main exported items included straw, pulses, onions, dates, and dried fruits, all shipped to countries in the Persian Gulf region.

Shahibzadeh emphasized that all exports were carried out in compliance with regulations, with plant quarantine experts inspecting shipments before export. Currency earnings and the preservation of global markets are ensured through a legal and efficient export process monitored by agricultural experts, he added.

He also noted that in December, 151 tons of onions were transited from Afghanistan to Kuwait via Abadan, with strict supervision over documentation and product quality.

