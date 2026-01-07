Iran government triples subsidies to meet people's needs: Spokeswoman

The cash subsidies would increase from 3,000,000 rials to 10 million rials, more than three times, according to Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani on Sunday in a press conference.

The subsidies will not be distributed in cash, instead it will be deposited to their credit cards, by which, they can buy staples, the spokeswoman noted.

The credit, 10 million rials, would be deposited into the accounts of households per month, she added.

The new scheme would be implemented from January 10, 2026, according to her.

endNewsMessage1