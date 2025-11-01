Direct flights from Tehran to Vienna will resume on Monday

"On Monday morning, November 12, we will witness the first flight of Austrian Airlines to the country, and thus, during a ceremony, direct flights between Vienna and Tehran and vice versa will be re-launched after months," Ahura Mohammadi, IKAC Co. public relations director said to local Iranian media Friday.

"Also, as a result of the negotiations and the joint meeting between the CEO of IKAC and Stefan Wersemann, the manager of Lufthansa's station in Iran, we will have direct flights from Lufthansa within the next two months, and the direct route Tehran-Frankfurt and vice versa will also be established," Mohammadi said.

