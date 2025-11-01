Stronger Iran-Turkey rail links to boost regional Econ. ties: VP

Zahra Behrouz-Azar, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, congratulated Turkey on its national day and highlighted the two neighbors’ deep-rooted historical, cultural, and religious ties.

She said Tehran and Ankara have always enjoyed close and respectful relations, which she hoped would further expand in economic, cultural, scientific, and social fields.

“Iran and Turkey can play an effective role in connecting East and West and in reinforcing regional economic linkages by strengthening their rail infrastructure,” Behrouz-Azar said at the event hosted by the Turkish Embassy.

