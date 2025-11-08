Ghalibaf holds meeting with Iranian, Pak economic activists
News code : 1710919
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held an expert-level meeting with the entrepreneurs and economic activists of Iran and Pakistan in Karachi on Friday.
Ghalibaf, who is in Pakistan at the official invitation of his counterpart, met and held talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Sadiq, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and some other high-ranking officials of the country.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf left Tehran for Islamabad on Wednesday to meet with high-ranking officials of this country.