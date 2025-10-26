Iran, Pakistan agree to facilitate border travel for trucks: Road minister

Farzaneh Sadegh made the comments talking to reporters in Tehran on Saturday after her trip to neighboring Pakistan.

Referring to the agreement between Iran and Pakistan to facilitate customs processes and the smooth travels of trucks between the two countries, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said that "Facilitating customs processes for smoother truck travels and implementing projects to improve and modernize railway lines are two main axes of new cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.."

Referring to the importance of transport and transit relations between the two countries, she stated that "Given their geopolitical position, Iran and Pakistan have a lot of joint programs on the agenda in the fields of road, rail, and maritime transport."

