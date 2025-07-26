Tehran-Ankara train to be launched by summer end: RAI

Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway also announced that preparations have been made for the launch of the Tehran-Herat train next month, and negotiations for the establishment of rail routes to the cities of Merv and Dushanbe in Tajikistan are also underway.

He stated that these efforts are made in order to create stronger connections between nations and develop rail tourism.

Earlier in March, the first Tehran-Van international train departed from the Iranian capital, resuming service after a five-year suspension.

The train, with a capacity of 280 passengers, departs from Tehran, makes a stop in Tabriz, and ultimately reaches the Turkish city of Van, media reported.

