Iran resumes international flights following Israeli-imposed war

The Islamic Republic of Iran has resumed international flights following a 20-day hiatus due to Israel’s war of aggression, conducting more flights from airports across the country.

Passengers on board an Iranian ATA Airliner were flown from Tabriz, the capital city of East Azarbaijan Province, to Istanbul in Turkey on Saturday.

Ramin Azari, the Director General of East Azarbaijan Airports Company, told IRNA that the flight was carried out after inspectors from the Civil Aviation Organization approved the safety of two runways at Tabriz Shahid Madani International Airport following reconstruction work.

