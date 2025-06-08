Russia became Iran’s largest foreign investor in 2024
In 2024, Russia ranked first in terms of foreign investment in Iran’s economy, according to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic in Moscow, Kazem Jalali.
"In 2024, Russia was the largest foreign investor in Iran," the embassy’s press service quoted Jalali as saying.
According to the diplomat, the volume of Russian investments in gas projects on Iranian territory will amount to $8 bln. "In accordance with the agreement between the two countries, Russia intends to invest $8 bln in Iranian gas projects, including $5 bln under specific commitments, while agreements on the remaining contracts will be finalized in the near future," the embassy’s press service quoted Jalali as saying, TASS reported.