Iran’s Kermanshah customs adm. exports over $670m goods in Q1
News code : 1659855
An official at the customs adminstration of Kermanshah province has said that more than 1.6 million tons of goods, valued at about $671 million, in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21).
Nikravesh went on to say that 1,613,278 tons of various types of goods, valued at $670,983,000, were exported from the provincial customs office between March 21 and June 22, 2025.
He added that 504,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $229,449,000, were exported from Khosravi Customs Office, followed by Parvizkhan Customs Office.
Rebar, ironware, tiles and ceramics, plastic products, disposable containers, fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, etc., Nikravesh added.