Iran’s Kermanshah customs adm. exports over $670m goods in Q1

Nikravesh went on to say that 1,613,278 tons of various types of goods, valued at $670,983,000, were exported from the provincial customs office between March 21 and June 22, 2025.

He added that 504,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $229,449,000, were exported from Khosravi Customs Office, followed by Parvizkhan Customs Office.

Rebar, ironware, tiles and ceramics, plastic products, disposable containers, fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, etc., Nikravesh added.

