Iran, Pakistan can increase trade from $3b to $10b very soon: Pezeshkian

During a joint press conference with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as part of his visit to the neighboring country, the Iranian president condemned the inhumane crimes of the Israeli regime in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as the genocide perpetrated by this regime in Gaza and its blatant aggressions and destabilizing actions in the region. He also emphasized the urgent necessity to immediately halt these actions, which was a key point discussed in the meetings in Islamabad.

Referring to the ongoing aggressions of the Israeli regime, the president described these actions as a renewed warning for the Islamic world and the international community, stating that these aggressions have once again underscored the need for a regional and global consensus against the unlawful actions of the Israeli regime.

Pezeshkian also stated that the Iranian and Pakistani officials believe there should be more active, effective, and pragmatic cooperation among regional countries, especially Muslim nations, to counter the aggressions of the expansionist Israeli regime.

