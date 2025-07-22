Iran’s trade with neighbors tops $13b in Q1: IRICA

Iran’s trade with its 15 neighboring countries exceeded $13.42 billion in the spring of the current Iranian year (from March 20 to June 21), according to a report published in Tehran Times newspaper.

Exports accounted for $6.65 billion of the total, down 22 percent year-on-year. Iraq was the top destination for Iranian goods with $1.904 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates at $1.6 billion, Turkey with $940 million, Afghanistan with more than $510 million, and Oman with $437 million.

endNewsMessage1