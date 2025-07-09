Sea of Oman water reaches Iran’s Isfahan

Mehdi Jamalinejad announced on Tuesday that the 800-kilometer pipeline network, which carries desalinated water from the Sea of Oman in southeastern Iran to industrial customers in Isfahan, is now complete.

Jamalinejad said storage tanks, pumping stations and other key facilities of the transfer project had all been installed, according to Press TV.

“This phase allows for the transfer of 70 million cubic meters (per year) of desalinated water to Isfahan,” he said without giving details on when the project will be officially inaugurated.

endNewsMessage1