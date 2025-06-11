Iran’s trade deficit expanding since 2021
Iran has seen its trade deficit widen since 2021 due to issues like international inflation, the declining value of Iran’s export commodities, fluctuations in currency prices, and too much focus on major trade partners.
The report by the Iranian Parliament’s Research Center (IPRC), carried by Fars news agency on Monday, showed that Iran had a trade deficit of $7.16 billion in the two quarters to September last year, the largest half-year deficit recorded in recent years, according to Press TV.
The report said that Iran has been posting trade deficits since 2021, adding that the deficit had been at $6.33 billion in the year to March 2023.