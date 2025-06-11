Iran’s trade deficit expanding since 2021

The report by the Iranian Parliament’s Research Center (IPRC), carried by Fars news agency on Monday, showed that Iran had a trade deficit of $7.16 billion in the two quarters to September last year, the largest half-year deficit recorded in recent years, according to Press TV.

The report said that Iran has been posting trade deficits since 2021, adding that the deficit had been at $6.33 billion in the year to March 2023.

