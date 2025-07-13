Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico starting Aug. 1

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared separate letters addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, announcing a 30% tariff on goods bound for the US from Europe and Mexico.

Trump warned in both letters that if the EU or Mexico retaliates with higher tariffs, “then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added on to the 30% that we charge,” he said, according to Anadolu Agency.

endNewsMessage1