Trump issues 10% tariffs warning over BRICS policies
US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on countries supporting policies being pursued by the BRICS grouping.
"Any country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy," the US leader warned on his Truth Social media platform.
In June, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who also serves as Russia’s BRICS Sherpa, told the TASS Analytical Center in an interview that the developments at BRICS have not only caused dissatisfaction among the US leader but they also expose the problem of egotism, in the context of external policies, facing the West.