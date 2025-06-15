Israel's Haifa refinery, oil pipelines damaged in Iran attack
Zionist sources acknowledged damage to the Haifa refinery and the Israeli regime's oil transmission lines in Iran attack.
An Israeli oil company said an Iranian missile attack last night had damaged the regime's oil refinery in Haifa Bay.
Israel's Army Radio also reported that oil pipelines at the Haifa refinery were damaged in the Iranian missile attack last night.
Last night, Iran announced that it had targeted Haifa and the refinery in retaliation for Israel's aggression on its soil.