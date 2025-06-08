Iran determined to join BRICS New Development Bank
News code : 1648262
Iran is seriously determined to join the New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS group of the emerging economies, according to the chief of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammad Reza Farzin made the comments in a meeting with Head of BRICS New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff in Beijing capital of China on Friday.
During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the role of the BRICS New Development Bank in advancing the goals of developing countries and emerging economies.