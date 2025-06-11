Iran agrees with Oman, Pakistan to export goods using PTA: Industry min.
News code : 1649778
The Iranian minister of industry, mine and trade says that his ministry has agreed with Oman and Pakistan for exporting goods using the preferential tariff arrangements.
Mohammad Atabak made the remarks on Wednesday, emphasizing that Iran has agreed with the Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan for exporting goods using the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).
The government's ultimate goal is to facilitate exports and imports freely and without direct intervention of the government provided that the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has full oversight of this process to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the transactions, he underlined.