Iran exports medical equipment to 60 countries: Official

Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy Hossein Afshin says that Iran has exported medical equipment to 60 countries.

Any industry lacking innovation and cutting-edge technology will gradually be removed from competition.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the International Exhibition of Medical, Dental, Pharmaceutical and Laboratory Equipment (Iran Health 2025) on Sunday, Afshin said it is an honor that domestic manufacturers are collaborating with Iran's skilled community of medical experts.

