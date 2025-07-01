Iran moves up to 9th in global ranking of steel producers

According to the statistics, Iran had produced 3.4 million metric tons (mt) of steel in May, up 4.5% as compared to the same period last year.

The output was just 0.4 million mt less than the production reported by Germany, which put the country above Iran in the ranking in May, the report said.

Iran’s steel production in the five months to May reached a total of 14 million mt, down 5.3% from the same period in 2024, the association reported.

