Trump claims BRICS would end if it forms meaningfully

Speaking at a White House event on Friday, where he signed a cryptocurrency legislation into law, Trump accused BCRICS nations of attempting to undermine the US dollar’s global dominance.

“When I heard about this group from BRICS, six countries, basically, I hit them very, very hard. And if they ever really form in a meaningful way, it will end very quickly,” Trump said without naming the countries. “We can never let anyone play games with us.”

He also stated that he was committed to preserving the dollar’s global status as a reserve currency and pledged never to allow the creation of a central bank digital currency in the US.

