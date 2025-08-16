Iran’s stock markets report major rise in foreign investment

The figures released on Monday by the Securities and Exchange Organization of Iran showed that the value of investment by foreign shareholders in the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) and its subsidiary market Fara Bourse had reached 181.83 trillion rials (nearly $200 million) in the year to July 22.

The figures, cited in a report by the ISNA news agency, showed that foreign investment in Iran’s stock market had increased by 91% over the period compared to the year to late July 2024.

The data showed that foreign corporate entities had invested just over 167 trillion rials in buying shares in the TSE and Fara Bourse in the year to late July, while investment by individuals had amounted to more than 14.8 trillion rials over the same period.

