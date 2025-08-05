Iran’s parl. committee approves new currency reform plan

The head of the economic committee of the parliament said on Sunday that it had approved the outlines of a motion to remove four zeros from the rial.

Shamseddin Hosseini said the new motion aligns with a government bill that had been approved in 2016 but was dismantled in 2023 when the parliament passed a new law on how the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) should be governed, Press TV reported.

Hosseini said the new motion creates a new rial, which would be equal to 10,000 current rials and would be subdivided into 100 qirans.

