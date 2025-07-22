Investments in free zones offer ‘win-win’ opportunities: Pezeshkian

During a meeting of the Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones in Tehran on Monday, President Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of strengthening relationships with neighboring countries to promote the growth of free zones.

He also highlighted the urgent need to reform costly, time-consuming, and inefficient customs processes, alongside enhancing oversight in these regions.

The president called for a thorough evaluation of the performance of free zones in alignment with established objectives. He pointed to successful global examples of utilizing the potential of free zones, stressing the necessity of analyzing which countries have optimized these opportunities effectively.

