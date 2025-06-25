Iran approves $1.5bn in new foreign investment

The meeting, chaired by Abolfazl Kodehei, Deputy Minister and Director General of the Iranian Investment and Economic and Technical Assistance Organization, reviewed 97 proposals across a broad range of sectors. These included renewable energy, solar power, industry, mining, capital markets, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, housing, automotive manufacturing, tourism, international logistics and transportation, as well as various service industries.

Investment requests originated from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, South Korea, China, Pakistan, Iraq, the Czech Republic, Oman, and from members of the Iranian diaspora.

While 83 projects received approval, 14 items were deferred for additional technical assessment at the Board’s next session.

