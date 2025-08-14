Iran, Kenya set $1 billion annual trade target: agri. min

Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh made the remarks at the 7th Session of the Kenya-Iran Joint Commission for Cooperation, held in Nairobi, emphasizing the strategic geographical situation of the Republic of Kenya in eastern Africa.

The economic capacities of this African country have prepared a suitable ground for the development of trade-economic relations between the two countries, Ghezeljeh stated.

Iran’s agriculture minister has described Kenya as the country’s gateway to East Africa, stressing that the two nations should boost their currently “unsatisfactory” level of trade.





