Iran lifts curbs on rice imports to ease domestic prices
The Iranian government has lifted its curbs on rice imports amid efforts to quell domestic prices of the staple grain.
Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture would start processing rice import applications as of August 4.
It said the Iranian government had decided to remove its 4-month ban on rice imports, which coincides with rice harvest season in the country, to help ease domestic prices, according to Press TV.
Rice is a staple of the Iranians, with many preferring the premium-quality crop grown in the north of the country over varieties imported from India and Pakistan.