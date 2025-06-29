Turkey to resume flights to Iran

ürkiye’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, announced on Saturday that it will resume flights to Iran starting Monday, June 30, following a temporary suspension earlier this month due to security concerns.

Turkish Airlines' CEO Bilal Eksi confirmed the development in a social media post, stating, “We are restarting our Mashhad flights on Monday, June 30.”

The announcement marks the national carrier’s first scheduled flight to Iran since Türkiye suspended all routes on June 13 following Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

endNewsMessage1