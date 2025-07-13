Iran’s 3-month domestic wheat purchases at over 5 mln mt: GTC

The Government Trading Corporation of Iran (GTC) said on Wednesday that wheat purchases from Iranian farmers had reached 5.049 million mt until July 9, adding that purchases had continued even at the height of the 12-day Israeli aggression against the country last month, according to Press TV report.

The province of Khuzestan in southwest Iran has been responsible for over 1.4 million mt of supplies, followed by Golestan in the northeast at 0.59 million mt and Fars in the south at just over 0.5 million mt, said the GTC.

endNewsMessage1