Daily gas extraction from SP Phase 11 increases by 60%

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company, the 21st meeting of the joint management committee for the development of South Pars Phase 11 was held Monday with the attendance of Touraj Dehqani, CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company; Hamidreza Saqafi, CEO of Petropars; and members of the joint management committee. The meeting reviewed the latest extraction and development status of Phase 11 in its first and second stages, as well as key topics such as:

- Drilling progress for the ninth well at SPD11B platform

- Scheduling for the loading and installation of the SPD11A wellhead jacket

- Procurement of drilling rigs and equipment

- Construction of the second deck for SPD11A

- Outlook for the project’s final phase completion

Dehghani emphasized the need for regular meetings between Petropars (the main contractor) and subcontractors, including offshore facility manufacturers. He stated, “Accurate identification of operational bottlenecks and their timely resolution through financial resource allocation is key to strengthening subcontractors.”

endNewsMessage1