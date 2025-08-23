A train from China's Zhengzhou is on its way to Tehran

With the historic launch of a freight train from Zhengzhou, China, to Tehran, land routes have once again returned to the global trade agenda. The development promises to revive Iran's position as a major trading hub on the New Silk Road, a report by Fars News Agency reported.

On June 4, 2025, a freight train departed from the Chinese city of Zhengzhou to Tehran and will continue as agreed by both sides.

The event may seem like a simple logistical and transit measure, but from the perspective of geopolitical analysts, it has profound and far-reaching implications for global trade.

