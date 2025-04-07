Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Iran purchases 2 tons of gold from China in Jan. and Feb.

Iran purchases 2 tons of gold from China in Jan. and Feb.
News code : ۱۶۱۹۲۵۸
The link copied

The Chinese customs administration has said that Iran has imported 2,250 kilograms of gold worth $201 million from China in the first two months of this year.

China Customs has released its statistics for trade with Iran, saying that Iran has imported 2,250 kilograms of gold worth $201 million from China in the past two months since the start of this year. 

The volume of trade exchanges between Iran and China reached $2.214 billion in the first two months of 2025 , showing 23% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. In January and February 2024, this figure was recorded to be $2.884 billion.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News