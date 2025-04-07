Iran purchases 2 tons of gold from China in Jan. and Feb.
The Chinese customs administration has said that Iran has imported 2,250 kilograms of gold worth $201 million from China in the first two months of this year.
The volume of trade exchanges between Iran and China reached $2.214 billion in the first two months of 2025 , showing 23% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. In January and February 2024, this figure was recorded to be $2.884 billion.