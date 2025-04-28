Iran volume of trade transactions with other countries up 11%: Trade minister

Speaking on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of the 7th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, dubbed “Iran Expo 2025,” held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday, he emphasized that Iran has enhanced its trade and economic exchanges with the countries of the world despite the cruel US sanctions imposed against country.

The minister went on to say that Iran exported 152 million tons of goods, valued at $57.8 billion, to other countries in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024 to March 20, 2025).

