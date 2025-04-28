Iran volume of trade transactions with other countries up 11%: Trade minister
Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak has said that the country’s volume of trade exchanges with the world's countries has reached $130 billion in 2024, showing an 11 percent growth.
Speaking on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of the 7th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, dubbed “Iran Expo 2025,” held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday, he emphasized that Iran has enhanced its trade and economic exchanges with the countries of the world despite the cruel US sanctions imposed against country.
The minister went on to say that Iran exported 152 million tons of goods, valued at $57.8 billion, to other countries in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024 to March 20, 2025).