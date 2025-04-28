Iran’s IMO Representative Expresses Condolences Following Shahid Rajaee Port Incident

In an official message, Koulivand conveyed profound sorrow on behalf of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He expressed deep sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for mercy upon the departed and a swift recovery for the injured.

Commitment to Maritime Safety

Highlighting the critical role of the victims within the maritime transport sector, Koulivand acknowledged the significant loss to the maritime community. He emphasized Iran’s continued commitment to promoting the safety, security, and protection of key workers across the maritime industry. Koulivand also reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to collaborate closely with the international maritime community to prevent future incidents and enhance overall maritime safety standards.

Pouria Koulivand’s message is as follows:

“It is with profound sorrow and deep regret that we received the tragic news of the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, resulting in the loss of the lives of several key and distinguished personnel of the maritime transport sector.

On behalf of the Ports and Maritime Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and express our deepest sympathies during this difficult time. We pray to Almighty God to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon the departed souls and grant patience and strength to the bereaved. We also wish a swift and complete recovery for all those who were injured.

The loss of these dedicated individuals, who were among the essential pillars of our maritime industry, leaves a significant void that will be deeply felt within the maritime community.

The Islamic Republic of Iran remains firmly committed to promoting safety, security, and the protection of life of key workers , and will continue to work closely with the international maritime community to prevent such tragedies.”

Pouria koulivand

Permanent Representative of the Ports and Maritime Organization and

Deputy Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the International Maritime Organization (IMO)

