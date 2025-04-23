Iran’s annual inflation up 0.7% to 33.2% in April: SCI

Figures published by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) on Wednesday showed that the consumer price index in the country had reached 328.1 in the year to April 20, an increase of 33.2% compared to the year to late April 2024.

The SCI said that Iran’s headline inflation rate in April showed an increase of 0.7% compared to March, adding that inflation had increased by 3.9% on a monthly basis.

SCI’s data showed that prices of food, beverages, and smoking products in Iran had increased by 4.2% over April, while inflation of non-food products and services had risen by 3.8% over the same period.

