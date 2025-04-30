Port Operations Resume at Shahid Rajaee Following Container Yard incident; Key operations back online

Saeid Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and acting head of the PMO, confirmed that vessel loading and unloading activities have restarted, while marine operations continued uninterrupted throughout the incident.

Container Fire Contained; Port Functions Restored

The fire occurred in a section of the port's 2,400-hectare container area, impacting approximately 15 hectares. Rasouli emphasized that other terminal areas were unaffected and remain fully operational.

Since the incident, 26 vessels have berthed at the port, with cargo handling progressing under normal conditions. Authorities reported that maritime safety protocols were maintained throughout the crisis.

Investigation Underway, Insurance Assessments Begin

Initial investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. Local officials, led by the Governor of Hormozgan Province, are coordinating the response. The damaged containers belonged to the private sector, and early assessments suggest only a fraction of the yard’s 4,000 containers were involved.

Leading insurance providers and specialist damage assessment teams are now on site. The PMO has also formed an internal committee to oversee the evaluation of losses.

Restoration and Cargo Relocation Efforts in Progress

Container relocation operations have commenced, and reconstruction of damaged facilities is underway. Rasouli noted that full recovery will take time but stressed that Shahid Rajaee Port — Iran’s main trade hub — has resumed operations with full capacity

