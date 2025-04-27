Cargo Operations Continue at Shahid Rajaee Port Amid Firefighting Efforts

Sadeq stated that port activities are ongoing normally in the container, bulk, and fuel terminals. Only one terminal zone was impacted, while other operational areas remain unaffected and fully functional.

Firefighting Efforts Progressing

Firefighting teams, alongside crisis management authorities, have made significant progress in containing the blaze. Sadeq praised the swift response of rescue teams, firefighters, and port workers.

Safety Measures in Place

The affected zone has been isolated to prevent the spread of the fire. Ongoing cargo handling activities in safe areas are being carried out without interruption.

Sadeq emphasized that firefighting operations are under the direct command of the Minister of Interior. She highlighted the strong coordination among military forces, police, firefighters, and port authorities to fully contain the situation.

The minister reassured that the overall situation at Shahid Rajaee Port is stable and that all necessary safety and operational measures have been implemented.

