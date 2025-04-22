Uzbekistan Eyes Investment in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port Logistics

Led by First Deputy Minister Umario Mamanbi, the Uzbek delegation became the first international group to visit Iran’s largest commercial port in the new Iranian year. The three-member team also included senior officials from the Ministry’s International Relations and Logistics Department and the Center for Transport Studies.

Talks on Logistics Hub Development

During the visit, Uzbek officials held meetings with senior port authorities to assess prospects for Uzbek companies to invest in the establishment of logistics centers within the port complex.

The delegation toured key infrastructure, including container terminals, rail facilities, and ongoing development projects, gaining firsthand insight into the port’s operational and logistical capabilities.

Strengthening Regional Transport Links

A formal meeting with the Director General of Ports and Maritime Affairs of Hormozgan Province focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in transport and regional transit. Shahid Rajaee Port serves as Iran’s main commercial gateway on the Persian Gulf, strategically positioned for trade with Central Asia.

Growing Rail Connectivity to Uzbekistan

The visit followed recent cargo shipments from Shahid Rajaee to Uzbekistan, including a major consignment of 44 wagons of sponge iron briquettes—each carrying 68 tons. Direct rail access from the port to inland destinations plays a vital role in transit, export, and import flows to and from Uzbekistan.

