Iran approves over $7 billion worth of foreign investment

The Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) emphasized that over $7 billion was approved within the framework of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The approved investment proposals encompass a wide range of fields, including agriculture, fisheries, renewable energies, automotive industry, chemical and polymer industries, mining, pharmaceuticals, housing, tourism, international transportation, and services.

The 80 requests approved were submitted by companies from the Sultanate of Oman, Germany, Canada, India, China, Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, as well as Iranian expatriates.

