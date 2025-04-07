Iran’s foreign trade hits $130 billion in 2024: IRICA
Iran’s foreign trade reached $130 billion in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024 to March 20, 2025).
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Foroud Askari put Iran’s non-oil trade exchanges at $130 billion.
He, who is the deputy minister of economy, pointed out that Iran’s non-oil foreign trade in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2025) reached $130.219 billion, showing a 11.39 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.