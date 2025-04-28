Iran restores op. at its largest container port after blast

Operations at the Shahid Rajaee port on the Persian Gulf coast, including loading and unloading of the container ships, had returned to normal since earlier in the day, Press TV reported.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh also confirmed that the port, located near the coastal city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province, was operating normally.

Authorities also denied reports that the closure of Shahid Rajaee port had caused any disruption to the supply of imported food into Iran.

