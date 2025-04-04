Iran ready to increase economic ties with Uzbekistan to $5bn

Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Hamidreza Haji Babaei made the remarks in a meeting with Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Ismailov on Thursday, stating that Iran is ready to increase the level of its economic exchanges with the Republic of Uzbekistan to $5 billion.

During the meeting, Iran’s deputy Parliament speaker conveyed greetings from Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to his Uzbek counterpart and noted that organizing the World Inter-Parliamentary Summit in Uzbekistan is of special importance to Iran.





endNewsMessage1