Bushehr Ports Handle 57M Tons of Cargo, sets historic record

Bushehr Port alone handled 6.5 million tons of cargo during the year, marking a 40% year-on-year increase and the highest annual volume in the port’s history, according to Mohammad Shekibinasab, Director General of Bushehr Ports and Maritime Administration. Containerized cargo throughput reached 75,000 TEUs, up 34% compared to the previous year.

Transit Volumes Break 15-Year Record

Foreign transit cargo through Bushehr Port soared to 1.15 million tons—exceeding the province’s cumulative transit volume over the past 15 years. Officials attributed this growth to the activation of the port’s new Negin Terminal. The terminal also registered a 15-fold increase in the transit of petroleum derivatives, while over 3,000 imported vehicles were handled during the year.

Strategic Infrastructure and Investment Boosts

Bushehr Port launched a new mineral export terminal in 1403, and the access road to Negin Terminal is nearing completion. Over IRR 23 trillion in domestic investment contracts have been signed for Negin Terminal, with more than 10 qualified investors currently engaged.

Environmental clearance was also granted for the terminal’s development project, removing key regulatory barriers for future investments.

Expansion Plans and Regional Connectivity

The Iranian cabinet approved dredging plans for Bushehr’s main access channel to accommodate 50,000-ton vessels. Additional works include construction of new berths and warehouses at Negin Terminal. Dredging operations alongside existing quays are scheduled to begin this year, with an estimated 800,000 cubic meters of sediment to be removed.

International Passenger Terminal Comes Online

The Shahid Haghgoo International Maritime Passenger Terminal was inaugurated to support regional ferry services, maritime tourism, and the Bushehr–Kharg route. The facility’s dredged basin enabled the docking of Iran’s largest Ro-Pax vessel during its first operational phase.

Qatar Investment in Dayyer Port

Shekibinasab also announced that Qatari investment in Dayyer Port has progressed, with development plans positioning the port as a potential export hub for Iran to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets.

