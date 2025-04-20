Iran Launches IPAS Pilot Phase, a step toward digitalization

According to Saeed Khorsandi, Director General of PMO’s IT and Communications Department, the IPAS system is part of Iran’s broader strategy to enhance maritime digitalization in line with national directives emphasizing sea-oriented development and smart port initiatives.

The system is designed to streamline port operations by digitizing all service processes, improving oversight, and boosting satisfaction among port stakeholders and cargo owners.

Enhanced Functionality and Real-Time Tracking

Khorsandi noted that IPAS allows cargo stakeholders to submit all requests electronically and track the status of cargo—by land or sea—in real time. The platform ensures fully integrated communication among port community members and promotes standardized procedures across all Iranian ports.

He highlighted key benefits, including improved regulatory responsiveness, software and data integration, and the modernization of PMO’s operational systems.

Compliance, Integration, and Performance Monitoring

The system’s design incorporates international standards such as ISO and UN frameworks. It also features performance dashboards, real-time inventory tracking for goods and containers, and integrated logistics and warehousing oversight.

PMO has collaborated with port experts nationwide to refine processes and develop unified service models through extensive consultation.

Call for Platform-Based Efficiency

Adel Deris, Director General of Port Affairs at PMO, emphasized the need to move toward platform-based systems to maximize infrastructure investments and enhance service performance. He said the IPAS rollout followed a comprehensive two-year process review and system design, now being aligned with operational needs by specialists.

Deris stressed that IPAS will help reduce service and turnaround times for vessels and boost port agility.

Improving Customer Experience Through Single-Window Integration

Hossein Younesi, Director General of Gilan Ports and Maritime Administration, said the system will improve oversight of cargo entry, discharge, and inland transportation. He added that the integration of IPAS with customs, terminal, and national trade platforms will significantly streamline import, export, and transit operations.

Younesi described the system as a major step toward customer-oriented port operations, noting that a unified service window will accelerate workflows and enhance cargo owner satisfaction

