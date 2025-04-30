Shahid Rajaee Port: The Beating Heart of Iran’s Maritime Trade

Shahid Rajaee Port is Situated in Hormozgan province, within Bandar Abbas County, directly on the Persian Gulf coast. The distance from port to Tehran, Iran’s capital, is Approximately 1,350 kilometers. The port is Only 20 kilometers from the city of Bandar Abbas, ensuring easy access to urban infrastructure and services.

Capabilities and Advantages

Import and Export of Goods

Shahid Rajaee handles the majority of Iran’s import and export operations, processing over 75–83 million tons of freight annually, including both oil and non-oil goods. The port is responsible for 85–90% of Iran’s container traffic and over half of the country’s total trade volume. Goods handled include industrial machinery, agricultural and food products, minerals, petrochemical products, and general containerized shipments.

Strategic Access and Connectivity

The port Proximity to Bandar Abbas International Airport allows for seamless multimodal transport, while it enjoys legal and operational advantages as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and its proximity to the Free Trade Zones (FTZ) of Kish and Qeshm Islands, enhances its appeal for investors and traders. Direct access to open waters of the Persian Gulf also maximizes maritime transport efficiency.

International Transit and Trade

Shahid Rajaee is positioned on the main route of international transit corridors, especially the INSTC, facilitating efficient movement of goods to Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman regions, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iraq. The port is directly connected by both rail and road to Central Asian countries and the Russian Federation, supporting robust overland trade.

Industrial Integration

The port complex is close to major industrial centers, including steel plants, refineries, shipyards, and factories producing aluminum, copper, and other key commodities. The port supports the country’s industrial exports and imports, providing a critical link between production centers and international markets.

Modern Infrastructure and Facilities

Shahid Rajaee port is Equipped with exclusive railway lines and modern loading/unloading equipment, including two specialized container terminals with a depth of 17 meters, suitable for large vessels. The port complex enjoys dedicated terminals for fuel transit and bunkering, containers, general cargo, petrochemical products, and minerals, in addition to advanced infrastructure networks for water, power, telecommunications, IT, and surface water discharge.

Business and Investment Opportunities

Shahid Rajaee Port complex offers favorable land for logistics, industrial, oil, petrochemical, and service activities, often delegated to the private sector through Build-Operate-Own-Transfer (BOOT) and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contracts. Comprehensive banking, credit, insurance, and customs services are also available on-site, streamlining business operations for domestic and international stakeholders.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Investment in Shahid Rajaee Port Logistics

A high-level delegation from Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport visited Shahid Rajaee Port to explore potential investment opportunities in port logistics and bilateral transit cooperation in April, 2025.

The Kazakh ambassador to Iran, accompanied by an economic delegation from this country, visited various parts of Shahid Rajaee Port in 2024 and called for further trade relations in the maritime and port sectors between this large commercial port and Kazakhstan, stating that that Kazakh investors are ready to invest in the maritime and port sectors at Shahid Rajaee Port.

123% increase in rail transit at Shahid Rajaee Port

Shahid Rajaee Port, as the largest commercial port in Iran, recorded a 123 percent increase in transit of goods via rail in 2024 with a performance of 1 million 77 thousand 728 tons of various types of goods.

Role in Iran’s Maritime and Economic Development

Shahid Rajaee Port Complex is the backbone of Iran’s port infrastructure, handling the majority of the country’s containerized cargo and a significant portion of bulk and general cargo traffic. Its integration with national and international transport networks positions it as a vital node for Iran’s trade with Europe, Asia, and neighboring countries.

The port’s ongoing development, investment incentives, and strategic location continue to attract domestic and foreign investors, contributing to Iran’s economic growth and its emergence as a regional logistics hub.

